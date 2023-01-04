Sky Cams
State rep.-elect wants to work with counties on Hyundai Plant project

By Dal Cannady
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As Hyundai begins to build its electric car plant in Bryan County, state lawmakers will work with local communities.

It’s almost impossible to pass this stretch of Interstate 16 and not see Hyundai’s progress and realize the impact it will have on North Bryan and South Bulloch Counties.

The area’s newest lawmaker says many decisions in Atlanta will help shape this area for generations to come.

Lehman Franklin will begin his term in the House of Representatives as the project kicks into high gear to bring an electric car plant and thousands of jobs. Bryan, Bulloch, Chatham and Effingham counties teamed with the State of Georgia to bring the plant to the area.

He says the state can bring matching funds for some infrastructure projects and help provide technical training for hires.

“A lot of it is to give the resources needed to help provide the workforce needed for these industries coming in,” said Franklin.

He knows the growth will affect local schools, housing, highways and more. But he says dealing with growth and influx is better than struggling with the opposite.

He says he and other state lawmakers will work with commissioners and others from these four counties to help guide the project and benefit the region.

