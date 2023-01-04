Suspect arrested in Port Wentworth shooting that killed a 15-year-old

Sky Cams
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: The Port Wentworth Police Department has made an arrest in connection to the death of Benjamin Overton.

Police say they charged a suspect with one count of Felony Murder after making an arrest on Dec. 30, 2022.

The Port Wentworth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Saturday morning.

Police received a call for shots fired at the Wood Meadow Apartments just after 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

Officers on scene found 15-year-old Benjamin Overton laying on the ground near the 200 building. Overton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe this is an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact police at 912.964.4360 or submit a tip with the Port Wentworth Police Department Tip411 app or CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.

