‘This is gonna be a thoughtful process:’ Historic Savannah continues work on restoring Virginia Jackson Kiah House

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Preservation efforts are underway for the Virginia Jackson Kiah House.

Her home served as an art museum during segregation and Historic Savannah has plans to restore it after the home fell into disrepair.

What’s it going to be? That’s a question many people have been asking.

The Historic Savannah Foundation emphasized this is a process.

They’ve been putting in a lot of work since purchasing the property, including covering the roof and figuring out how to stabilize the home. But the foundation says there’s still a long way to go.

“This is gonna be a thoughtful process. It’s an important building and we have to figure out the right thing to do whereby the building will be here for another 150 years but in much better shape than we found it,” said

Historic Savannah says after it’s stabilized they will start the conversations about how to best use the space.

That has already included input from the neighborhood association and residents.

They are also waiting to hear from the state about a historic study that was finished.

We’ll be following this closely and updating you as we hear more.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.