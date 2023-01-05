2 dead after house fire in McIntosh County

TOWNSEND, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people were killed in a house fire on Dec. 30 in Townsend, Ga.

According to the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire, a fire began in the early morning hours at a home on GA Highway 99. The home did not contain smoke alarms, according to the office.

“Upon extinguishment, the bodies of a 91-year-old female and a 59-year-old male were discovered in the home,” said Commissioner John King in the news release. “The cause of the fire remains undetermined, but no foul play is expected at this time.”

Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene later that morning at the request of the McIntosh County Fire Department.

