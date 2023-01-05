Sky Cams
Changes to impact WTOC antenna viewers

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is doing something big. Really big.

We’re investing in a new super megawatt antenna that will improve our signal across the southeast. But before we power it up, we must make some adjustments beginning the week of Jan. 9.

If you have cable, satellite or a streaming service, this should not affect you.

But it will affect those in our outlying areas who receive WTOC with an antenna. Those viewers could lose our signal for a few weeks. A more precise date and time will be provided closer to the change.

But you can always stream us for free at WTOC.com, the WTOC News and First Alert Weather apps, or on WTOC+, which is available on most streaming devices.

