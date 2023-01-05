Dave & Buster’s petitioning to come to Pooler Tanger Outlets

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Dave and Busters is petitioning the city of Pooler to open up a location at Tanger Outlets.

If approved, they would be located next to the Candy/Ice Cream store close to the old Johnny Rockets.

According to Councilwoman Karen Williams post to Facebook, they would build a breezeway to connect the two buildings as well as more parking and relocating the playground.

But before they move forward, the first step is taking it in front of Planning and Zoning for their upcoming meeting Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Dave & Buster's proposal (Councilwoman Karen Williams)

