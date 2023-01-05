Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Dave & Buster’s petitioning to come to Pooler Tanger Outlets

The petition will be brought before Planning & Zoning at their next meeting
Dave & Buster's proposal to come to Pooler
Dave & Buster's proposal to come to Pooler(WTOC)
By Sam Bauman
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Dave and Busters is petitioning the city of Pooler to open up a location at Tanger Outlets.

If approved, they would be located next to the Candy/Ice Cream store close to the old Johnny Rockets.

According to Councilwoman Karen Williams post to Facebook, they would build a breezeway to connect the two buildings as well as more parking and relocating the playground.

But before they move forward, the first step is taking it in front of Planning and Zoning for their upcoming meeting Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Dave & Buster's proposal
Dave & Buster's proposal(Councilwoman Karen Williams)

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Ernest Ferguson was arrested in Liberty County for driving under the influence.
Former Savannah officer under investigation for deadly shooting arrested in Florida for theft
Sylvester Lee and Mary Portlock
McIntosh Co. Sheriff’s Office issues Mattie’s Call for missing woman, man
Officers received a call regarding the fetus being found behind the building. They found the...
Remains of human fetus found behind building
Hills-Galloway House
The newest old house in Savannah
Officers responded to a rail station platform around 2:15 a.m., where witnesses reported an...
78-year-old man has ear, part of face chewed off during attack, police say

Latest News

Metaplant America supplier to build manufacturing facility in Bulloch Co.
Downtown Savannah businesses happy with New Year’s Eve celebrations
Downtown Savannah businesses happy with New Year’s Eve celebrations
What’s replacing the Wild Wing Café in City Market?
K9 Resorts Bluffton
A resort for your pup comes to the Lowcountry