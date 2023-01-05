Foggy morning, cooler end of the week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Patchy fog will be around throughout our morning commute.

Morning temperatures will be in the mid 50s on Thursday with highs in the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies. Friday morning will be even cooler with lows back in the low to mid 40s. Highs will only be in the near 60 degrees, which is a about average for this time of the year. Friday will be a great day to get outside with plenty of sunshine.

This weekend looks dry and cool with morning temperatures in the mid to upper 30s Saturday morning with highs in the mid 60s. Sunday will be slightly warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

Our work week starts out dry with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s during the commute. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s to start out the week with a slight chance of rain on Tuesday.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

