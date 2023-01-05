Georgia shrimping season comes to a close after several challenges in 2022

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia shrimping season ended over the weekend, wrapping up a busy time of year for an important industry along Georgia’s coast.

This season came with its fair share of challenges as well.

While the Georgia shores are now closed for the season, federal waters – more than 3 miles out from the shoreline – are still fair game. Shrimpers like Wynn Gale, fish there outside of Georgia’s season.

“First drag, I did okay. I did probably five or six hundred pounds of shrimp,” Gale said.

He says this year was successful, but still came with some obstacles.

“Last fuel I paid for was $3.80 a gallon. I was up to $5.20 a gallon in the summertime. It was up really high, that put a severe strain on everyone’s pocketbooks. The shrimp prices were kind of mediocre this year, weren’t very good, so you had to catch a lot of shrimp just to pay for the fuel,” Gale said.

It’s not just the high cost of fuel impacting shrimpers this year, it’s also the salinity of the water.

Researchers with the state’s Coastal Resources division say that played a role in the decision to not extend the shrimping season.

“The one thing that stands out most to me was the high salinities that we saw. We saw very high salinities far up into our sampling areas, which again, is not favorable for the progression of shrimp out into the sound and into the harvesting areas,” said Eddie Leonard, a lead biologist for the Ecological Trawl Survey.

The two seasons prior had been extended into January. This year, the season was allowed to expire at its regular date of Dec. 31. Leonard says preservation of the shrimp population remains a priority.

“We saw a good number of shrimp early in the spring, and then we saw a reduction in number and a reduction in size throughout the course of the year. I primarily contribute that to a lack of rainfall in the watersheds,” Leonard said.

Gale said he’s expecting a strong season next year.

“I’m thinking it’s going to be a pretty good run there, maybe in April,” he said.

The Georgia shrimping season typically reopens in May or June. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources will decide on the season opener at a later date.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.