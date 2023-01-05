Sky Cams
How to make shrimp & grits

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Ephrim Edwards calls himself “The Bald Chef.”

The personal chef and caterer from Savannah is steadily building his clientele in Savannah - and also uses his business to support those less fortunate than him.

He is in the kitchen showing us how to make shrimp and grits.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the_baldchef/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ephrimedwards76

Booking: 404-919-6786 // 912-373-5740

