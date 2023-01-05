Long Co. family displaced after early morning fire

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Long County family is without a home after it was destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.

According to Fire Chief Chris Moss, crews responded to the home in the 100 block of Wheeler Road shortly after midnight.

When firefighters arrived, the home was engulfed in flames. No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.

Two adults and two children have been displaced.

Fire agencies from Liberty County Fire Services and the Department of Corrections assisted in fighting the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Coastal News Service contributed to this story.

