Metaplant America supplier to build manufacturing facility in Bulloch Co.

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced Thursday that a manufacturing facility will be in built in Bulloch County to help provide supplies to the new Hyundai plant in Bryan County.

Gov. Kemp said automotive parts manufacturer, Ecoplastic Corporation, will create 465 new jobs. It will also invest over $205 million in the facility.

It will be located on Highway 301 in south Register, near Statesboro.

Gov. Kemp said in a statement, “This great company will be able to serve the Hyundai Metaplant well from Statesboro, where it will find a welcoming community of hardworking Georgians and close proximity to our ports system.”

This facility is expected to begin operations by Oct. 2024.

