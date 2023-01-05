Sky Cams
Oy Vey 5K happening this Sunday

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If running was on your list of New Year’s resolutions... you could get an early gauge of where you stand by running a 5K this weekend.

And hopefully it won’t have you saying “Oy Vey” when you finish.

But that is the phrase of the day for the Jewish Educational Alliance’s annual run to kickoff the new year.

The JEA’s Health & Wellness Director, Richard Grundy is here this morning with a look at the Oy Vey 5K coming up on Sunday.

Yates-Astro Resolution Race and Trail Run this Saturday
Upcoming events in Pooler for 2023
How to make shrimp & grits
Yates-Astro Resolution Race and Trail Run this Saturday
