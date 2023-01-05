Oy Vey 5K happening this Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If running was on your list of New Year’s resolutions... you could get an early gauge of where you stand by running a 5K this weekend.

And hopefully it won’t have you saying “Oy Vey” when you finish.

But that is the phrase of the day for the Jewish Educational Alliance’s annual run to kickoff the new year.

The JEA’s Health & Wellness Director, Richard Grundy is here this morning with a look at the Oy Vey 5K coming up on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.