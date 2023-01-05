Ribbon cutting for multimillion dollar expansion to park in Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Your tax dollars at work. Bryan County just completed a brand new $7.4 million sports facility addition in DeVaul Henderson Park.

Bryan County Commissioners and park staff gathered to cut the ribbon on this truly wonderful addition to the county’s recreation program.

It was a small ceremony for a very large complex. Inside a 19,000 square foot double gym - that’s two games at a time. The SPLOST paid for project includes two new turf football fields as well.

Bryan County Parks and Recreation Director David Smith said about 600 youths have signed up for rec basketball and they’ll get to use the new facility this Saturday.

Construction on the park expansion began in 2021 and was completed under budget.

