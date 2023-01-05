SC Supreme Court strikes down six week abortion ban, cites privacy concerns in law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In a 3-2 vote the South Carolina Supreme Court struck down the state’s six week abortion ban.

The ruling said the law violates constitutional rights to privacy, “Six weeks is, quite simply, not a reasonable period of time” for a woman to know she is pregnant and “take reasonable steps to terminate that pregnancy.”

Thursday’s ruling is the latest step in a lengthy legal battle that began in 2022 after the United States Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade’s legal precedent that protected abortion access.

The full ruling can be read below.

