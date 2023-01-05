SCCPSS Choice Program applications opening soon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you missed the deadline for the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System’s Choice Program last year or your student wasn’t interested until now. good news!

Students can begin applying for the next school year very soon.

The school district has 26 programs for students to choose from. including ones like cinematic studies and veterinary science. What’s interesting, too, is that the program allows an SCCPSS student to enroll in a school outside of their zone in order to take the specific course that interests him or her.

With so many programs being offered, it’s important that parents and students take the time now to look at all of them so that the application process is easier when it starts. Choice Program Coordinator Jessica Horton says every year they see an increase in applications and they’re spread out among the elementary, middle and high schools.

Horton says students who are currently enrolled in SCCPSS don’t need to have additional documents attached to their application, but for those who aren’t they’re asked to have the past year and half of report cards attached to their application. Horton says this program is a great way for students to see what they can do when they graduate.

“Choice programs are a wonderful opportunity for our students to really hone in on what their interests are, what their future career path may be and it really gives them an opportunity to pursue courses that are not necessarily part of their academic course work but really gives them a chance to pursue things they’re interested in,” said Horton.

Horton says if your student is interested in applying there will be an open house for each program. This is when parents can meet with the teachers and learn more about it. Open houses will be held over the next few weeks with the first one being held on Wednesday next week.

The application process starts on Jan. 21 and will stay open until February 3. Horton says once all of the applications are submitted they will be reviewed.

The students who meet the academic criteria will then be put into a lottery system. For the open house schedule and more information go here.

