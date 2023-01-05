Sewer main collapse still causing issues on DeRenne Avenue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - DeRenne Avenue will remain partially closed after a sewer main collapse.

The City of Savannah says it caused a major sewage spill. More than 58,000 gallons spilled before it was stopped.

That’s nearly six times the state EPA threshold for a major spill.

The spill caused a manhole to overflow at the intersection with White Bluff Road. The city says at least one lane will remain closed while repairs are made.

Drivers can also expect stop and start closures of an additional lane as that work continues.

Drivers are frustrated as you can imagine. Traffic is backed up to 516. One person said he was waiting in traffic a few exits up the road near the Highway 17 interchange.

City officials say their Water Resources Department is investigating how the sewer line failed.

People are used to traffic on DeRenne Avenue, but this is more than usual. A few people said they have extra worries because this is the main route to the hospitals.

Thomas Stretch says getting to doctors’ appointments has been a struggle for the past few days.

“It took me an extra half hour the other day to get down here where the water main break was. Yesterday, I ended up taking 37th because I thought the traffic would be bad again and it was. Today we decided to come back DeRenne but it wasn’t backed up as far, but it was still a problem getting through the traffic on DeRenne,” Stretch said.

He said he hopes the City of Savannah will do more frequent inspections on sewage lines to avoid something like this happening again.

