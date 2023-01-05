Sky Cams
Special groundbreaking in Garden City for Habitat for Humanity

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - “Build Homes, Community and Hope” - that’s the motto for the Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity. They’re on a mission to secure safe and affordable housing for low-income working families looking to achieve their goals to homeownership.

A special groundbreaking in Garden City on Thursday was the first step for Tamiko Jackson to realize her dream, is now a reality.

