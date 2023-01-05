Suspect potentially connected to Florida double-murder arrested in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah woman has been arrested in connection to a murder in Florida.

Vickie Williams was taken to the Chatham County jail on a hold to be taken to Lake County, Florida after being arrested by a Savanah Police Department officer.

Staff at the Chatham County jail say it is in connection to a Florida murder case.

The arrest report from Savannah Police says Williams was spotted in a green Kia Soul that was stolen from Florida. Williams was then arrested by Savannah officers on an auto theft charge.

A green Kia Soul was reported stolen from a double murder scene in Mount Dora, which is in Lake County, Fla.

Mount Dora’s interim police chief said a woman was arrested outside of Florida for stealing the car and that woman is a person of interest in the murder case.

WTOC will update you as we learn more.

