Top Teacher: Ashleigh McClune

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new year, and a new top teacher to present.

This week’s WTOC Top Teacher says she was inspired by one of her former teachers to have a career in the classroom.

Ashleigh McClune is all dressed up to help her 3rd grade students celebrate their successes at Southwest Elementary School in Chatham County.

“Every 9 weeks we have a GBIS celebration, Many schools have PBIS, Positive behavior Intervention support, We call it GBIS, meaning Gators behave in school.”

It’s just something fun to help her kids get engaged in learning.

“I just want to see them grow, and be proud of themselves. I want to see them be successful and be proud of themselves and know they have learned a lot. That they are rock stars.”

McClune says it was a former Chatham County teacher that helped her feel like a rock star.

“My 3rd grade teacher, Jan Davenport, I’m going to tell her to watch. She and I are still in contact, She was absolutely influential in my 8 or 9 year old mind.”

And at this age, She says confidence is contagious.

“One of my students yesterday, got a 100 on a vocab test, and they did a little dance, I was like that is just the coolest, I love when they celebrate their own success.”

Ashleigh McClune this week’s WTOC Top Teacher.

