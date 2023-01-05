Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Top Teacher: Ashleigh McClune

By Mike Cihla
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new year, and a new top teacher to present.

This week’s WTOC Top Teacher says she was inspired by one of her former teachers to have a career in the classroom.

Ashleigh McClune is all dressed up to help her 3rd grade students celebrate their successes at Southwest Elementary School in Chatham County.

“Every 9 weeks we have a GBIS celebration, Many schools have PBIS, Positive behavior Intervention support, We call it GBIS, meaning Gators behave in school.”

It’s just something fun to help her kids get engaged in learning.

“I just want to see them grow, and be proud of themselves. I want to see them be successful and be proud of themselves and know they have learned a lot. That they are rock stars.”

McClune says it was a former Chatham County teacher that helped her feel like a rock star.

“My 3rd grade teacher, Jan Davenport, I’m going to tell her to watch. She and I are still in contact, She was absolutely influential in my 8 or 9 year old mind.”

And at this age, She says confidence is contagious.

“One of my students yesterday, got a 100 on a vocab test, and they did a little dance, I was like that is just the coolest, I love when they celebrate their own success.”

Ashleigh McClune this week’s WTOC Top Teacher.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hills-Galloway House
The newest old house in Savannah
Rafus Alexander has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Police: Dollar General clerk charged after shooting, killing alleged robbery suspect
Officers received a call regarding the fetus being found behind the building. They found the...
Remains of human fetus found behind building
Collapsed sewer line causing traffic issues along DeRenne Ave.
Sylvester Lee and Mary Portlock
McIntosh Co. Sheriff’s Office issues Mattie’s Call for missing woman, man

Latest News

Top Teacher: Ashleigh McClune
Top Teacher: Ashleigh McClune
Sarah Puentes
Top Teacher: Sarah Puentes
THE News at 6
Top Teacher: Sarah Puentes
In the new year, there will be new leadership for the Savannah-Chatham County Public School...
Roger Moss to be sworn in as SCCPSS School Board President next week