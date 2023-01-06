Biden signs ‘Sami’s Law’ into effect three years after murder of USC student

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/WIS) - A new law signed by President Biden on Thursday will help protect the safety of riders on popular ridesharing apps like Uber and Lyft.

H.R. 1082, known as Sami’s Law, makes it illegal for ride-share companies to sell their car logos to anyone who isn’t a driver. It also requires ride-share companies to develop a system that makes it easy for passengers to check they’re getting into the right car before beginning their ride. In addition, it establishes a council within the Department of Transportation to come up with performance standards for ride-share technology.

The bill is named after the slain University of South Carolina senior Samantha “Sami” Josephson. The 21-year-old New Jersey native was last seen in Five Points before she was murdered by a man impersonating her Uber driver on March 29, 2019.

Josephson’s death sparked a nationwide push for increased awareness of rideshare dangers.

Four days after Josephson’s murder in 2019, Seth Rose (D), a representative for District 72 introduced a bill titled “Samantha L. Josephson’s Ridesharing Safety Act” to the South Carolina State House. The bill was ratified by Governor Henry McMaster two months later.

Nathaniel Rowland, the man convicted of stabbing Josephson more than 100 times, was sentenced to life in July 2021.

