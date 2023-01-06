Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Bills to wear ‘3′ patches on jerseys at Sunday’s game to honor Damar Hamlin

In a news release, the team said the jersey patches are just one of many ways the Bills will be...
In a news release, the team said the jersey patches are just one of many ways the Bills will be honoring safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in the hospital after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field this week.(Twitter / @BuffloBills via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Buffalo Bills will be wearing a patch with the number “3″ on their jerseys at their next game on Sunday against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium.

In a news release, the team said the jersey patches are just one of many ways the Bills will be honoring safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in the hospital after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field this week.

Hamlin’s number will also be represented on the Bills’ T-shirts for pregame warm-ups, which will read “Love for Damar 3.”

The team said business staff will be wearing “3″ lapel pins.

The “3″ in each 30-yard line number on the field will be outlined in Buffalo Bills blue for Sunday’s game, the team said.

The Bills are encouraging all NFL teams to join them in wearing “Love for Damar 3″ warm-up T-shirts and outline their “3″s in each 30-yard line number on their fields in blue.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dave & Buster's proposal to come to Pooler
Dave & Buster’s petitioning to come to Pooler Tanger Outlets
Uga not going to championship game
Vickie Willaims
Person of interest in Florida double-murder case arrested in Savannah
Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, of Lake Ozark, faced a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
Charges dropped against real estate agent accused of trying to hire hitman, attorneys say
21 dogs dumped along Garrard Ave.
Chatham Co. Animal Services investigating after 21 dogs dumped along Garrard Ave.

Latest News

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Miami...
Bills’ Hamlin breathing on his own, joins team via video
The Russian-declared truce in the nearly 11-month war was due to begin Friday.
Kremlin-ordered truce is uncertain amid mutual mistrust
FILE - Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee ranking member Sen. Richard...
Ex-Sen. Burr: SEC probe into trading over with ‘no action’
Officials with FedEx say an employee was killed Wednesday afternoon at a facility in Tennessee.
Worker dies after being crushed by falling pallet at FedEx facility, officials say
One-on-one with Georgia Speaker of the House nominee Jon Burns