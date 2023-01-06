Sky Cams
Cooler morning, nice weekend ahead

By Andrew Gorton
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:34 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ll really feel the cooler air Friday morning with lows back in the low to mid 40s.

Highs will only be in the near 60 degrees, which is a about average for this time of the year. Friday will be a great day to get outside with plenty of sunshine. The evening will be cool enough for a jacket if you have evening plans.

This weekend looks dry and cool with morning temperatures in the mid to upper 30s Saturday morning. Inland areas could briefly drop down to the lower 30s at daybreak. The afternoon will be great with highs in the mid 60s under plenty of sunshine.. Sunday will be slightly warmer with morning temperatures in the lower 40s and highs in the upper 60s.

Our work week starts out mostly dry with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s during the commute. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s to start out the week with a slight chance of rain on Tuesday. Mid 60s hold during the middle of the week.

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

