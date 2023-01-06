Ertle’s Weekend WX Forecast 01-06-2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A little delayed, but the cooler weather is here after we’ve been in the 70s since the start of the new year. Afternoon high temperatures have been hovering right at 60° and now I’m seeing some cities climbing with the warmest being Hilton Head at 63°. We’ll be about 56° at 5:35pm sunset.

Daybreak Saturday will be the coldest morning in the foreseeable forecast, but just 35-40° inland to the beaches with plenty of sunshine and a high of 68°

Sunday: 42/70 starting out with mostly sunny skies then some clouds will be streaming in from the west. A storm system will be lifting from the west to the north of us at night. There is a slight chance some showers west of I-95 but it’ll be after sunset and overnight.

Monday: Monday: 49/67 with the morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine.

A strengthening trough follows Tuesday into Wednesday morning. The trough moves offshore by Wednesday night, with ridging moving in on Thursday. While there are some notable differences between the models for midweek, the trend seems to be drier with this set of runs and that`s what the forecast consensus reflects. Temperatures should be near normal as well.

The end of the week looks like we could have some measurable rainfall.

MARINE...Tonight: NW winds 10 kt, seas 1 ft or less. Saturday: N winds 5-10kt, becoming NE in the afternoon, seas 2 ft. Sunday: NE winds 5 kt, seas 2 ft.

Stay Safe!

~JErtle

