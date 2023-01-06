Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Forsyth Farmers’ Market happening this Saturday

A popular market will make its return Saturday for the first time in 2023.
A popular market will make its return Saturday for the first time in 2023.(WTOC)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A popular market will make its return Saturday for the first time in 2023.

We’re talking about the Forsyth Farmers’ Market. If you stop by you may notice that it’s gotten even bigger with more vendors setting up shop.

Every year the market adds new vendors, but the executive director tells me this year might take the cake with the most vendors added, for a new year, since the pandemic.

Ten new vendors will join Saturday, bringing the total number of vendors up to 64. Executive Director of the Forsyth Farmers’ Market, Dr. Deidre Grim says they get a lot of applicants from vendors every year. She says those that get added to the list follow the 60/40 rule. This means 60 percent of them are whole food vendors that sell things like rice, eggs and milk. While 40 percent of them sell prepared foods like baked goods.

“While I love grocery stores and those are great options you can take your health back into your own hands by coming to our market because we double your benefits, they go longer if you’re a SNAP recipient. Also, we’re finding that our prices here are more economical than in the grocery stoers,” said Dr. Grim.

Again, starting Saturday the market will be back every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market accepts cash, credit and debit and doubles SNAP/EBT benefits.

Grim says she wants people to pack the park and buy out all of the vendors. So, if you’re looking for something fun to do to get outside in the nice weather, grab the dog or kids and come on out!

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dave & Buster's proposal to come to Pooler
Dave & Buster’s petitioning to come to Pooler Tanger Outlets
Vickie Willaims
Person of interest in Florida double-murder case arrested in Savannah
Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, of Lake Ozark, faced a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
Charges dropped against real estate agent accused of trying to hire hitman, attorneys say
21 dogs dumped along Garrard Ave.
Chatham Co. Animal Services investigating after 21 dogs dumped along Garrard Ave.
FILE - Ernest Ferguson was arrested in Liberty County for driving under the influence.
Former Savannah officer under investigation for deadly shooting arrested in Florida for theft

Latest News

Georgia Farm Service Agency director visits Ottawa Farms, talks to local producers
Georgia Farm Service Agency director visits Ottawa Farms, talks to local producers
ottawa farms
Georgia Farm Service Agency director visits Ottawa Farms, talks to local producers
Ribbon cutting for multimillion dollar expansion to park in Richmond Hill
Ribbon cutting for multimillion dollar expansion to park in Richmond Hill
Ribbon cutting for multimillion dollar expansion to park in Richmond Hill
Ribbon cutting for multimillion dollar expansion to park in Richmond Hill