Forsyth Farmers’ Market happening this Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A popular market will make its return Saturday for the first time in 2023.

We’re talking about the Forsyth Farmers’ Market. If you stop by you may notice that it’s gotten even bigger with more vendors setting up shop.

Every year the market adds new vendors, but the executive director tells me this year might take the cake with the most vendors added, for a new year, since the pandemic.

Ten new vendors will join Saturday, bringing the total number of vendors up to 64. Executive Director of the Forsyth Farmers’ Market, Dr. Deidre Grim says they get a lot of applicants from vendors every year. She says those that get added to the list follow the 60/40 rule. This means 60 percent of them are whole food vendors that sell things like rice, eggs and milk. While 40 percent of them sell prepared foods like baked goods.

“While I love grocery stores and those are great options you can take your health back into your own hands by coming to our market because we double your benefits, they go longer if you’re a SNAP recipient. Also, we’re finding that our prices here are more economical than in the grocery stoers,” said Dr. Grim.

Again, starting Saturday the market will be back every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market accepts cash, credit and debit and doubles SNAP/EBT benefits.

Grim says she wants people to pack the park and buy out all of the vendors. So, if you’re looking for something fun to do to get outside in the nice weather, grab the dog or kids and come on out!

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.