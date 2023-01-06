Georgia Farm Service Agency director visits Ottawa Farms, talks to local producers

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The director of of Georgia’s Farm Service Agency with the Department of Agriculture visited Ottawa Farms today to talk to local producers in Chatham County.

The director says they serve every farmer and wants to know what the agency can do to help them.

Tripp says one of the things the agency offers is disaster assistance for places such as Ottawa Farms.

During a roundtable discussion, the agency also talked about new initiatives to help support the youth.

“We’ve got a whole host of programs from across the state that we’re going to be partnering with universities...partnering with communities to try to get community gardens up and running so that our youth have an opportunity to engage in agriculture early,” said Arthur Tripp, state director of the Georgia Farm Service Agency.

Tripp also advices anyone who wants to get involved in agriculture to reach out to your local FSA office.

