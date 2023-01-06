Making mocktails with Sorry Charlie’s Oyster Bar
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Coconut Water Daquiri
- 2.5oz fresh coconut water
- .75oz fresh lime juice
- .75oz simple syrup
Blood Orange “Margarita”
- 2oz Seedlip 46
- 1oz fresh squeezed blood orange juice
- .75oz fresh lime juice
- .5oz agave syrup
- Tajin spiced rim
Not An Old Fashioned
- 2oz Kentucky 74 “bourbon”
- 1oz earl grey tea
- .25oz cinnamon syrup
- Healthy spray of an orange rind
