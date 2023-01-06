Sky Cams
Making mocktails with Sorry Charlie’s Oyster Bar

By Becky Sattero
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Coconut Water Daquiri

  • 2.5oz fresh coconut water
  • .75oz fresh lime juice
  • .75oz simple syrup

Blood Orange “Margarita”

  • 2oz Seedlip 46
  • 1oz fresh squeezed blood orange juice
  • .75oz fresh lime juice
  • .5oz agave syrup
  • Tajin spiced rim

Not An Old Fashioned

  • 2oz Kentucky 74 “bourbon”
  • 1oz earl grey tea
  • .25oz cinnamon syrup
  • Healthy spray of an orange rind

