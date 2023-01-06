Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

New SCCPSS board president, board members sworn in

(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was lights, camera, action for the four recently elected Savannah-Chatham County school board members as they took the oath of office.

The man now in charge, Roger Moss, soaking it in every step of the way.

“I’ve had every emotion known to man today. I’m very excited about what we can do and what we will do,” said Roger Moss, the Board of Education president for SCCPSS.

Along his side as a fresh face on the board is Reverend Paul E. Smith, who says District 5 is in good hands with him.

“As a product of District 5 and as a product of the Savannah Chatham public school system I know what the district needs,” said Reverend Smith.

Smith says that’s what makes him the man for the job. Moss carries that same confidence, with a message for parents as to why you should believe in him.

”From the Savannah Children’s choir to Savannah Classical Academy it’s always been about children and I want what’s best for their children.”

All the people in this room know there will be challenges ahead for these leaders, but the new board President has a clear place he wants to start.

“We’ve got to solve our transportation, I’m not going to call it a problem, our transportation challenge and its all about creativity.”

While he wouldn’t get into specifics about what that creativity will mean, he did put some on display in the form of his unique speech.

Smith on the other hand, took to the podium for a more conventional speech.

When asked what he will be focusing on, he said, “my priorities are that we are in a safe environment for our students, to make sure that reading is one of our greatest focuses, to make sure that the village is surrounding our students, and that the voices of the students and parents are heard.”

Dr. David Bringman and Dr. Tonia Howard-Hall were the two board members re-elected, as all four of these leaders will serve at least another four years.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Ernest Ferguson was arrested in Liberty County for driving under the influence.
Former Savannah officer under investigation for deadly shooting arrested in Florida for theft
Sylvester Lee and Mary Portlock
McIntosh Co. Sheriff’s Office issues Mattie’s Call for missing woman, man
Officers received a call regarding the fetus being found behind the building. They found the...
Remains of human fetus found behind building
Hills-Galloway House
The newest old house in Savannah
21 dogs dumped along Garrard Ave.
Chatham Co. Animal Services investigating after 21 dogs dumped along Garrard Ave.

Latest News

Georgia shrimping season comes to a close after several challenges in 2022
Georgia shrimping season comes to a close after several challenges in 2022
Metaplant America supplier to build manufacturing facility in Bulloch Co.
Stephen Milton
Crime scene photo evidence debated during deadly 2021 hit-and-run hearing
FILE - In this March 19, 2019, file photo, an iPad displays the types of bets that can be...
Lawmakers look to legalize sports betting in Georgia