New SCCPSS school board president, board members sworn in

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was lights, camera, action for the four recently elected Savannah-Chatham County school board members as they took the oath of office.

The man now in charge, Roger Moss, soaking it in every step of the way.

“I’ve had every emotion known to man today. I’m very excited about what we can do and what we will do,” said Roger Moss, the Board of Education president for SCCPSS.

Along his side as a fresh face on the board is Reverend Paul E. Smith, who says District 5 is in good hands with him.

“As a product of District 5 and as a product of the Savannah Chatham public school system I know what the district needs,” said Reverend Smith.

Smith says that’s what makes him the man for the job. Moss carries that same confidence, with a message for parents as to why you should believe in him.

”From the Savannah Children’s choir to Savannah Classical Academy it’s always been about children and I want what’s best for their children.”

All the people in this room know there will be challenges ahead for these leaders, but the new board President has a clear place he wants to start.

“We’ve got to solve our transportation, I’m not going to call it a problem, our transportation challenge and its all about creativity.”

While he wouldn’t get into specifics about what that creativity will mean, he did put some on display in the form of his unique speech.

Smith on the other hand, took to the podium for a more conventional speech.

When asked what he will be focusing on, he said, “my priorities are that we are in a safe environment for our students, to make sure that reading is one of our greatest focuses, to make sure that the village is surrounding our students, and that the voices of the students and parents are heard.”

Dr. David Bringman and Dr. Tonia Howard-Hall were the two board members re-elected, as all four of these leaders will serve at least another four years.

