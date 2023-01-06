One-on-one with Georgia Speaker of the House nominee Jon Burns

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A long time state leader from Effingham County could become the third highest-ranking person in the Georgia capital when that chamber meets to vote Monday.

State Representative Jon Burns says he plans to take the same approach he’s used in serving his district to serving the entire state as the next Speaker of the House.

As House Majority Leader, Burns won the Republican nomination to succeed retiring Speaker David Ralson. Two days after Burn’s nomination, Ralston passed away.

“He was my Speaker for many years now, a dear friend and trusted leader,” said State Representative Burns.

He hopes the transition will be smooth as he carries on the party’s agenda.

When asked, “What are the main issues you feel the House and the General Assembly need to be looking at in 2023 and beyond?”

Burns said, “continue to make Georgia the number one place in the nation to live, work, and raise a family.”

While he will continue to represent parts of Effingham and Bulloch Counties and serve in Southeast Georgia’s delegation, he must also take a broader approach.

“There are a lot of good things happening in Southeast Georgia. But there are a number of good things happening across the state. We’ll continue to work with people in every part of Georgia.”

The General Assembly session begins Monday.

