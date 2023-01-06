Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Savannah doctor encourages pregnant women to the get the flu vaccine

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(KSFY)
By Camille Syed
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As flu season continues across the country, some people have a higher risk of going to the hospital than others.

A Savannah doctor is encouraging pregnant women to get the flu vaccine to avoid suffering the worst effects of the disease.

The OB/GYN office at Candler Hospital has been busy as several pregnant women are catching the flu every week and doctors say that could be dangerous for them and their baby.

“People come in with just respiratory complaints, body aches, chills and they’ve been diagnosed with the flu. Sometimes patients have been diagnosed with both COVID and the flu,” Dr. Andres Montes said.

Dr. Montes said it’s typically viral pneumonia that causes pregnant women with the flu to be hospitalized. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, last year as of Dec. 24, 43 percent of women in the hospital with the flu were expecting a child.

Dr. Montes said most cases he’s seen this flu season haven’t been this severe but warns pregnant women to go to the emergency room if you have a high fever, bad muscle aches and trouble breathing.

“Thankfully in our practice we haven’t had many hospitalized patients for viral pneumonia as of now, but the key is catching it early. There’s great medication out there like Tamiflu that if someone has been exposed to the flu that is pregnant, they need to call their doctor right away so we can start them on a prophylactic dose or if someone is within 48 hours of getting diagnosed with the flu they can start taking this medication and it has been shown to decrease mortality and help speed up recovery,” Dr. Montes said.

The CDC also shows 10 percent fewer pregnant people are vaccinated against the flu now than at this time last year. Dr. Montes says the best way to protect yourself and your growing little one is to get the flu shot.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dave & Buster's proposal to come to Pooler
Dave & Buster’s petitioning to come to Pooler Tanger Outlets
Vickie Willaims
Person of interest in Florida double-murder case arrested in Savannah
Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, of Lake Ozark, faced a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
Charges dropped against real estate agent accused of trying to hire hitman, attorneys say
21 dogs dumped along Garrard Ave.
Chatham Co. Animal Services investigating after 21 dogs dumped along Garrard Ave.
Business owner says federal courthouse construction is impacting traffic, parking for customers

Latest News

Bivalent COVID vaccine available for younger age group, demand not high yet
Memorial health doctor recommending booster shot ahead of new COVID variant
THE News at 4:30
COVID-19 cases increasing in Chatham Co. as people gathered for holidays
Update on COVID-19
COVID-19 cases increasing in Chatham Co. as people gathered for holidays