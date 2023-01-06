Sky Cams
Savannah Mall closing next week, some stores staying open

By Camille Syed
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Come this time next week, the Savannah Mall will be closed for business.

According to city leaders and tenants, the mall will be closing on January 12th. Stores like Target, Bass Pro Shop, Dillard’s and MCI will remain open.

With the mall closing, many people living on the southside are wondering what’s next for the area.

District 6 Alderman Kurtis Purtee says he’s been in close contact with the new owners of the Savannah Mall property, BCHM Investments, to make sure what’s next for this property is something the community here wants and will enjoy.

Regardless of the future, people who’ve been coming here since it opened are reminiscing.

“I used to come to the new mall ‘cause it was something different you know.”

The Savannah Mall holds memories for Sharon Page but as fewer people walk through the doors, she’s excited for something knew on her side of town.

“I’d like it to really have stores open back up, a bunch of more restaurants that we should have.”

Alderman Kurtis Purtee says that’s a possibility that has come up in talks between BCHM and locals. He’d like to see restaurants, retail, and even housing on this property that spans about 900,000 square feet.

“A place where folks can go walking, get coffee, get something to eat, shop and maybe live nearby so there’s plenty of opportunities there at the mall,” said Alderman Purtee.

But he says everything is on the table. He hopes to talk to people who live in this area to help build this place’s future.

“There’s somethings that we’re going to have to look at and say what is it that the folks want to have here in the community.”

He says it may take a while but what’s next will be better than what’s here now.

“It’s a bittersweet thing as we move forward. The mall has been in a decline for some time and the prior owners just weren’t really taking care of the maintenance issues at the mall.”

For Page, it’s also bittersweet.

“It’s sad. I feel sorry for the people that work here.”

The tenants in the mall said they were given a thirty-day notice. Purtee says the owners are allowing some businesses to stay until the end of February while others will have to leave sooner because of financial agreements.

WTOC reached out to BCHM Investments and a representative declined to comment.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

