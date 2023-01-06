Sky Cams
Workforce study being conducted to prepare region for new Hyundai plant

(WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Construction continues at the Bryan County Megasite for Hyundai Motor Group’s new electric vehicle plant.

And as work progresses, local development leaders are looking to make sure the area’s workforce is ready.

The Savannah Harbor-I-16 Corridor Joint Development Authority has announced a new regional workforce study.

The goal is to identify and develop a plan to overcome area labor challenges.

“This is us just really wanting to see how it’s going to impact our community - our workforce that we have here now,” said Carter Infinger, the chair of the Savannah Harbor-Interstate 15 Corridor Join Development Authority.

JDA chairman Carter Infinger says the study is crucial for ensuring locals are prepared for jobs at the Hyundai plant and other industrial sites.

“We talked to people, and we really need a deep dive and this decision was made to go ahead and do this...so we could get that analysis done.”

The study will look at current regional workforce resources and how they fit in with skills that Hyundai, current and future industries need.

“We’re getting what Hyundai needs, and these manufacturers need, but we’re also looking at other industries that our here and seeing what they need and how can they benefit from this too.”

The study will also help to set benchmark salary expectations and what training programs are needed for the new jobs.

“We’re talking about pathways at tech schools. What do we need in our school systems. Everything, it’s going to include everything in that study.

Economic leaders say that key regional stakeholders will be interviewed for the study so that plans can be made to improve the skills of current workers and attract news.

Infinger says with the massive onslaught of 8,000 plus jobs from the Hyundai site alone...this study is crucial.

“This is new to us, this many jobs at one time for our whole region, right? And these are generational changes that we’re talking about.”

There’s no timeline on the study’s completion but Infinger says he hopes it will be done in the next few months.

