Barraco’s Bakery opens in McIntosh County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you live in McIntosh County and you’re looking for a sweet treat, you’re in luck! Barraco’s Bakery just opened this week in Townsend.

The woman-owned and operated business is bringing a unique flavor to the area – something the owner says is a taste of home.

“The menu is a rotating concept.”

Barraco’s Bakery, located just off of Highway 17 in Townsend, is bringing something different to McIntosh County.

“We are Argentinian, Italian, and Uruguayan.”

And Barraco family recipes – incorporate a taste of all three cultures.

“I’m glad we get to offer something a little different to diversify the palette or what’s available on the market here, so, we’re bringing everything we’re used to eating. Everything we’re used to at home, we’re sharing with the community here,” said Stephanie Barraco, owner of Barraco’s Bakery.

The menu has everything from tiramisu and cannolis to empanadas and subs – everything is made fresh, and it changes daily.

“It’s a great feeling to have people come in and be excited to try what you’re making. For me, as a business owner, it puts me on cloud nine. It’s the best you can ask for.”

Owner Stephanie Barraco and her family moved to McIntosh County from south Florida last year to make their dreams of opening a bakery a reality.

“The area is just super friendly, and I’m just happy that they’re happy that we’re here. It’s just been a really good mesh, there’s been no issues, we’re all embracing each other really well.”

Serving sweet treats with a side of family tradition to coastal Georgia.

The bakery is open five days a week from Tuesday to Saturday. They’re also available for special orders.

