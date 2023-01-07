Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Burton man

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing Burton man.

James Filiaggi, 38, was last seen around 7:30 a.m. Friday when he left his home on Hilanda Drive in Burton. Filiaggi’s family says it’s “unlike him” to not return home and they are concerned for his safety.

Filiaggi was last seen wearing a tan or beige sweatshirt and blue jeans and he also walks with a limp.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the non-emergency number at 843.524.2777.

