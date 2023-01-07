Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Burton man

James Filiaggi, 38, has been missing since Jan. 6.
James Filiaggi, 38, has been missing since Jan. 6.(The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing Burton man.

James Filiaggi, 38, was last seen around 7:30 a.m. Friday when he left his home on Hilanda Drive in Burton. Filiaggi’s family says it’s “unlike him” to not return home and they are concerned for his safety.

Filiaggi was last seen wearing a tan or beige sweatshirt and blue jeans and he also walks with a limp.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the non-emergency number at 843.524.2777.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Uga not going to championship game
Savannah Mall
Savannah Mall closing next week, some stores staying open
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Police: Customer shoots, kills robber at Mexican restaurant, then returns stolen money to patrons
Dave & Buster's proposal to come to Pooler
Dave & Buster’s petitioning to come to Pooler Tanger Outlets
Hartridge and Price Streets shooting
‘None of this tragedy comes from a place of malice’: Man accused of shooting teenager campaigning for Sen. Warnock writes apology letter

Latest News

‘Today is a blessing from God:’ Savannah man with Alzheimer’s is hopeful after FDA announced new drug
The court gave the state's General Assembly until March 31 to provide a revised map for the...
First SC Congressional district must be redrawn, judges rule
THE News at 11
‘Today is a blessing from God:’ Savannah man with Alzheimer’s is hopeful after FDA announced new drug
Janiyah Greene
Walthourville Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl