Character Counts Community Celebration held Saturday(WTOC)
By Shea Schrader
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Kids and adults in the Savannah area were treated to a fun event put on by the Savannah Chatham County Public School System’s Department of Student Affairs Saturday.

The event was a called the Character Counts Community Celebration and the purpose, to instill six main principles in students: trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring, and citizenship.

There were folks from the Tybee Police, Savannah Fire, and different vendors there, handing out food and prizes to kids, as well as helping them do activities like hula hoop and jump rope.

There were also several dance performances.

This event is annual, but this year, organizers say it was taken to new heights- attracting all sorts of community members.

“This year is one of our biggest events ever, so we’re already excited about what’s going to happen for 2024 because we outdid ourselves for school year 2023. So we’re just excited,” Dr. Quentina Miller-Fields said.

“My commitment to the community and wanting young people and their parents to see me not just when things are going wrong, but also as part of a solution. I can’t fix most problems, but maybe I can help be a facilitator for people to figure out how to cope with whatever life throws you,” Lisa Colbert said.

There were hundreds of kids and parents in attendance.

The Character Counts was free and open to the public.

