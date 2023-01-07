First Farmers’ Market of the new year underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Smiles and excitement filled Forsyth Park Saturday morning for the first Farmers’ Market of the new year. This year, the market has more than 60 vendors.

The market is a popular one for many who shop it every week and it’s often something people look forward to to kick off their weekend.

This year, there are 10 new vendors serving up a variety of goods.

One of the new vendors is Lovingly Baked Goods. Baker, Katrina Robinson says it’s a lifelong dream of hers to have a bakery and she’s excited to be at this point selling her product at the market.

Another new vendor is Tucci Greens. Owner Brian Lambert says he’s offering up fresh microgreens, like arugula and cilantro, that he grows year-round.

“My signature product are cream pies. This one is the fan favorite, and it runs neck and neck with a red velvet. I actually almost sold out of the oatmeal cream pie, so I guess next week I know what to make more of,” Katrina Robinson- Baker said.

“I grew up here, I’m a Savannah native, and it just feels so good to finally be part of it and be vending here,” Brian Lambert said.

From here on out the Farmers’ Market will take place every Saturday from 9 p.m. to 1 p.m.

