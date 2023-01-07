GBI releases updated sketch of unidentified woman found in Riceboro

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Investigators are still hoping to identify a woman who was found dismembered in Riceboro last month.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released an updated description and new sketch of what they believe the woman looked like.

Officials say hunters discovered partial remains of a white female off of Jones Road near Portal Hunting Club in Riceboro. Additional remains were located about three miles from the hunting club in Liberty and McIntosh Counties.

Investigators believe the remains were placed there on or around November 27th.

The remains belonged to a white woman with brown eyes, shoulder-length brown hair, approximately 5′9″ in height, and weighing approximately 185 to 200 pounds. They believe she’s between 20 and 50 years old, and doesn’t have any scars, marks, or tattoos.

Investigators say the woman had a single tooth implant in the upper right jaw. She was wearing a dark blue long sleeve shirt, a white camisole top, and light gray boy shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI Office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121 or the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at 912-876-4555. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), or online.

