Man arrested after breaking into home on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - A man is in custody after breaking into a home on Hilton Head Island two different times on the morning of January 5th.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s office, deputies went to a house on Mathews Drive just before 5 a.m. where they learned a 16-year-old girl woke up to find a man in her room.

The sheriff’s office says she got out of bed and confronted the man. That’s when he left.

While reviewing surveillance footage, the homeowners and the sheriff’s office discovered the man had been at the home earlier.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man originally entered the home at 2 a.m., looked around the house and entered the girl’s room before leaving.

He then returned at 4 a.m. During that time, he stole items from the home and exposed himself in the living room.

The man also entered the girl’s room again where he appeared to be recording her before she woke up, according to the sheriff’s office.

After identifying the man, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office sought warrants for 35-year-old Kewyn Louis Williams.

Williams is being charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, voyeurism, peeping tom, indecent exposure, and petit larceny.

