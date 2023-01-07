Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Walthourville Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

Janiyah Greene
Janiyah Greene(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Walthourville Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Police say Janiyah Greene walked away from her home on December 31st.

She was last seen wearing a blanket, pajama pants, a t-shirt and no shoes. Police say she was previously listed as a runaway but she’s since been listed as missing as of today.

If you have any information you’re asked to call the Walthourville Police Department at 912-368-6525, Detective Prince at 912-391-1500, or the Liberty County 911 non-emergency number at 912-368-3911.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Uga not going to championship game
Dave & Buster's proposal to come to Pooler
Dave & Buster’s petitioning to come to Pooler Tanger Outlets
Vickie Willaims
Person of interest in Florida double-murder case arrested in Savannah
Savannah Mall
Savannah Mall closing next week, some stores staying open
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Police: Customer shoots, kills robber at Mexican restaurant, then returns stolen money to patrons

Latest News

Barraco’s Bakery
Barraco’s Bakery opens in McIntosh County
Kewyn Louis Williams
Man arrested after breaking into home on Hilton Head Island
woman from riceboro
GBI releases updated sketch of unidentified woman found in Riceboro
THE News at 6
Workforce study being conducted to prepare region for new Hyundai plant