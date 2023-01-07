Walthourville Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Walthourville Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Police say Janiyah Greene walked away from her home on December 31st.

She was last seen wearing a blanket, pajama pants, a t-shirt and no shoes. Police say she was previously listed as a runaway but she’s since been listed as missing as of today.

If you have any information you’re asked to call the Walthourville Police Department at 912-368-6525, Detective Prince at 912-391-1500, or the Liberty County 911 non-emergency number at 912-368-3911.

