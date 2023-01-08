Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Heading into tomorrow, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the upper-30s to lower-40s for most. We’ll see a little patchy fog around sunrise, but track sunny skies throughout most of the morning.

I’ll look for more cloudy skies to move in that afternoon, limiting high temps to the upper-60s to lower-70s around the area. Then, once the next cold front comes in late tomorrow night, we could see a few showers push through our inland areas around midnight.

These should be cleared out by Monday morning when I look for starting temps in the upper-40s to lower-50s. Throughout the first half of next week, I’ll look for mild temps staying in the 60s and low rain chances.

Then, we’ll begin to see a few light rain chances Wednesday and Thursday. However, the big rain chance day will be Friday when our next stronger cold front pushes through. This should bring widespread scattered showers to the area throughout the day and into that night. Then, we’ll cool back down into the 50s heading into next weekend.

