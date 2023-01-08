Hinesville fire displaces 3, kills 2 dogs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three people are displaced and two family dogs are deceased after a Sunday morning fire broke out at a home on the 600 block of Caines Rd.

According to Hinesville Battalion Chief, Tracy Burris the fire happened just after midnight and it started in the kitchen. It then spread to the outside and burned a vehicle parked in the driveway.

Burris said a couple, their granddaughter and their two dogs lived in the home at the time of the fire.

The two dogs were later found deceased and one person was injured after burning their finger on the door knob.

