Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Hinesville fire displaces 3, kills 2 dogs

Hinesville fire displaces 3, kills 2 dogs at a home on Caines Rd.
Hinesville fire displaces 3, kills 2 dogs at a home on Caines Rd.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 4:43 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three people are displaced and two family dogs are deceased after a Sunday morning fire broke out at a home on the 600 block of Caines Rd.

According to Hinesville Battalion Chief, Tracy Burris the fire happened just after midnight and it started in the kitchen. It then spread to the outside and burned a vehicle parked in the driveway.

Burris said a couple, their granddaughter and their two dogs lived in the home at the time of the fire.

The two dogs were later found deceased and one person was injured after burning their finger on the door knob.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Mall
Savannah Mall closing next week, some stores staying open
Uga not going to championship game
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Bulloch County
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Bulloch County
Janiyah Greene
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old girl found, returned home
‘Today is a blessing from God:’ Savannah man with Alzheimer’s is hopeful after FDA announced new drug

Latest News

Savannah businesses prepare for UGA championship
Savannah businesses prepare for CFP national championship
THE News at 11 Saturday
First Farmers’ Market of the new year underway
THE News at 11 Saturday
Savannah businesses prepare for CFP national championship
THE News at 11 Saturday
Character Counts Community Celebration held Saturday