Lane closures for Bull River Bridge and Lazaretto Creek Bridge start Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Heads up drivers, starting Monday the Bull River Bridge and Lazaretto Creek Bridge will be down to one lane for at least the next 30 days.

This is all part of the Georgia Department of Transportation’s long-term project to replace both bridges.

For anyone driving to and from Tybee they can expect the bridges to be down to one lane 24/7 until work is done.

It’s important to note that the long stretch of road between the two bridges will be open as normal. During this time there will be traffic signals alerting drivers of when it’s their turn to drive over the bridge.

The Georgia DOT says when the project is done, in a few years, the bridges won’t be as narrow, there will be space for bicyclists and pedestrians, an emergency lane and they will meet current design standards.

G-DOT says this part of the project is required.

“We’ll go about 200 feet below the bed of the Bull River and we’re retrieving information to find out how we need to design the sub-structure, what holds up the bridge,” Jill Nagel said.

G-DOT didn’t give a specific time as to when closures will start tomorrow, but drivers should expect them early Monday morning.

