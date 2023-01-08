Liberty County community hosts winter back to school drive

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The holidays are over and students are back in school so Saturday, the Liberty County community gathered to make sure students have what they need for the semester ahead.

They had around 300 coats, countless school supplies, and gift certificates for students in need.

Students could also get a free haircut.

Organizers say focus is often placed at the beginning of the school year but families still need help at the start of the second semester so, this event couldn’t have come at a better time.

“We seem to sometimes forget that in the winter time and during the holidays and times of gift giving, sometimes it makes it hard for people to be able to buy and afford some of the uniforms as well as coats, and the school supplies that they need to give it to their children. So, this is the best time to do it.”

The event had a great turnout today with hundreds of people showing up to enjoy the giveaway, music and performances.

Organizers say they plan to make this a yearly event.

