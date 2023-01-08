Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Bulloch County

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Bulloch County Saturday afternoon.

Deputies say after 3:15 p.m. Saturday, they responded to a mobile home park on Bird Road regarding a domestic incident.

When they arrived on scene, deputies say they found a man who was assaulting his elderly disabled father, and the victim had visible injuries.

Deputies say the man resisted arrest, and they deployed their tasers. Then, they say the offender brought out a gun and fired at deputies.

Deputies returned gunfire and struck the offender multiple times, killing him. No deputies were injured.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation into the incident.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.