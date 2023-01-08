Savannah businesses prepare for CFP national championship

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Even though the Bulldogs are playing more than 2,000 miles away.

Some restaurants and bars right here in Savannah are offering extended hours and some deals for fans to watch the national championship.

Game time Monday is high stakes for both the Bulldogs and Savannah restaurants.

“We’re expecting to at least double our evening for that day,” Ava Pandiani said.

At Starland Yard the outdoor food court is hosting the Savannah chapter of the UGA Alumni association for a watch party during the national championship.

Management says they’re hoping for a Hail Mary Monday night -- a time of the week that they say typically doesn’t bring in much business.

“For all restaurants, Mondays are slow. A normal crowd for that: Maybe 25-30 people. We’re expecting well over 100 people to come out for this. We are going to stay open a little bit later that evening to make sure everyone can watch the whole game,” Pandiani said.

And from those behind the bar to those ordering from it UGA alum here in Savannah say it’s surreal to watch their team try to win back to back national championships.

“We lost so many players last year. People kind of tossed us out, that we wouldn’t be able to do this again, but we’ve proven that we’re back in the right place and I think people are excited,” Ann Lerch said.

They say being able to watch the game with fellow Bulldogs makes the national spotlight a little brighter.

“We meet new people. Georgia’s a huge university so there are alumni that you don’t even if you live in Savannah.

And fans aren’t the only ones getting into the gameday spirit.

“We’re going to run Southern Brewing’s Red & Black, which is a raspberry and blackberry sour. Southern Brewing is out of Athens so we thought it was very on brand for the Bulldogs. Since it’s January and a lot of people aren’t drinking, we are doing a CBD-based mocktail called ‘The Mailman’ after their quarterback.”

Other spots that draw sports crowds in the Hostess City include Coach’s Corner on Victory Drive and Savannah Taphouse on Broughton Street.

“TCU’s been a great team. It’s college football, anything can happen but I think it’s going to be good.”

Many of the restaurants hoping the preps this weekend mean big sales come game time on Monday night.

