1 person injured following shooting on Montgomery and W. 42nd St.

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The investigation continues after police say they responded to an armed robbery and shooting Sunday in Savannah.

Police say a woman was shot by a man who tried to steal her car.

The robbery and shooting happened here at the intersection of Montgomery Street and W. 42nd street around 11 p.m.

Savannah police say one person has non-life-threatening injuries.

WTOC checked in with this district’s Alderman Detric Leggett.

He told us quote “With great frustration. Again, another shooting where an innocent person had become victim to what we are not as a community. Once we apprehend these individuals and we will! I pray that our justice system finds them a home far away from here.”

This latest shooting comes at a time when new data from Savannah police shows crime went up last year.

In the central precinct where this shooting took place violent crime was up nearly 20 percent last year compared to 2021.

Aggravated assaults with a gun were up 15 percent and street robberies were up nearly 32 percent.

Overall, violent crime across the entire city increased nearly 13 percent in 20-22 compared to 20-21..

