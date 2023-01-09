Beaufort County teen wins trip to CFP championship

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A Beaufort teen paralyzed from the waist down is getting an unforgettable trip to the college football playoff national championship in LA.

Like many teens his age Anderson Jones has a lifelong passion for sports.

“Growing up, it was always basketball and soccer. Once I got into middle school, I got into track but I love all sports.”

But this summer Jones’ sports dreams quickly came to a halt while watching the sunset with his friends.

“Six months ago in June, I fell off of a roof and I had severe brain injury and severe spinal cord injury and it has left me paralyzed from the waist down.”

After his fall Jones worked to regain brain function at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta which is where he got a call from Brandon Lindsey co-founder the Dream on 3 Foundation.

“Brandon and them told my mom that they would like to FaceTime me. And they set it up as, kind of like, we just want to meet him.”

But that call turned into so much more when Jones found out he was getting a trip to College Football Playoff National Championship.

“Then they told me I won it and I was in disbelief, honestly, I couldn’t really wrap my head around that I was going to go see the college playoffs.”

Dream On 3 is an organization that helps people with life-altering conditions fulfill their sports dreams.

Its co-founder says Jones has been an inspiration after the injury.

“I said, ‘Anderson, you’re not getting a dream come true because you were injured. You’re getting a dream come true because of how you responded to it.”

Jones says the recovery has been challenging on him mentally but that he’s using this trip to help reconnect to his love of sports.

“Even to this day, there are still days or weeks where I struggle. Sports now is just better for me because it brings me around people. It gives me a break and it shows me that really I can do what I want and go live a full life.

On the trip Jones will get front row access to player press conferences tailgates and the game.

And even though Jones is a self-proclaimed Kentucky Wildcats fan he says meeting top college football players has been a dream come true.

“I got, really, inspiration from the TCU team. They were put out from the start and look out where they are now. I would say it’s kind of like me. I didn’t think I could be here from the start, but if you put your mind to it and you keep working hard and you keep telling yourself that you can, you really can do what you want to do.”

From the Lowcountry to Los Angeles Jones says this trip is giving him the strength to continue on his recovery.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.