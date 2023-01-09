Beaufort Memorial hospital named ‘Top Hospital’ by The Leapfrog Group

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - One hospital in our area has been ranked in the top 5% of the entire country when it comes to safety.

Beaufort Memorial is one of just 33 general hospitals around the country to be named a ‘Top Hospital’ by safety watchdog organization, The Leapfrog Group.

“I’m just tremendously proud of the group that works here. From the medical staff, to the nurses, to the therapists, to the dietary and housekeeping staff. We always healthcare is a team sport and man I couldn’t be prouder of the team and the care they’ve provided,” President Russell Baxley said.

He says it’s a big deal, this national honor they’ve been close to, but unable to reach... until now.

“These watchdog groups are looking for anything and everything right? And when they’ve come into Beaufort Memorial they don’t find very much and so what that means to a patient what that means to someone sitting here watching this is that if you need our services you’re going to come in here and get great care.”

Baxley says it’s nice to be recognized and of course they appreciate the honor, but now it’s about earning it again in 2023.

