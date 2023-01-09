Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Beaufort Memorial hospital named ‘Top Hospital’ by The Leapfrog Group

Beaufort Memorial hospital
Beaufort Memorial hospital(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - One hospital in our area has been ranked in the top 5% of the entire country when it comes to safety.

Beaufort Memorial is one of just 33 general hospitals around the country to be named a ‘Top Hospital’ by safety watchdog organization, The Leapfrog Group.

“I’m just tremendously proud of the group that works here. From the medical staff, to the nurses, to the therapists, to the dietary and housekeeping staff. We always healthcare is a team sport and man I couldn’t be prouder of the team and the care they’ve provided,” President Russell Baxley said.

He says it’s a big deal, this national honor they’ve been close to, but unable to reach... until now.

“These watchdog groups are looking for anything and everything right? And when they’ve come into Beaufort Memorial they don’t find very much and so what that means to a patient what that means to someone sitting here watching this is that if you need our services you’re going to come in here and get great care.”

Baxley says it’s nice to be recognized and of course they appreciate the honor, but now it’s about earning it again in 2023.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Mall
Savannah Mall closing next week, some stores staying open
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Bulloch County
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Bulloch County
Hinesville fire displaces 3, kills 2 dogs at a home on Caines Rd.
Hinesville fire displaces 3, kills 2 dogs
Police are investigating after they found the bodies of two adults and three children in a home...
Police: Person kills 4, then himself, in North Carolina home
Bull River Bridge and Lazaretto Creek Bridge
Lane closures for Bull River Bridge and Lazaretto Creek Bridge start Monday

Latest News

Starting Monday, the Bull River Bridge and Lazaretto Creek Bridge will be down to one lane for...
Road closure begins as construction starts on Bull River, Lazaretto Creek bridges
1 person injured following shooting on Montgomery and W. 42nd St.
1 person injured following shooting on Montgomery and W. 42nd St.
It’s game day for the Georgia Bulldogs as they attempt to win a college football national...
Georgia Bulldogs attempt to win back-to-back national championships
Beaufort County teen wins trip to CFP championship
Beaufort County teen wins trip to CFP championship