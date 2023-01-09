COVID cases continue to rise in Chatham Co.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) -As kids are back in school, nurses with Savannah Chatham public schools say they’re seeing a slight uptick in kids with sicknesses like COVID and the Flu but they say it’s not something they’re concerned about right now.

According to a lead district nurse, the district is keeping track of the number of students out with COVID.

However, they are no longer posting those numbers for the public to see every week because they say those numbers are not significant enough.

According to the Center for Disease Control, Chatham County is at a medium risk for COVID cases.

While doctors are expecting a new COVID variant to arise, nurses say in public schools they’re seeing kids with more than just COVID. The Flu and Respiratory Syncitial Virus or RSV are also in classrooms.

“Every time we’re out on a long vacation or a long break where people are congregating more, we expect a slight uptick. Our district, our schools are seeing the same thing that we’re seeing in the community. A small uptick right now, nothing that has required us to change our mitigation practices,” Tselane Christian Mcmillan said.

She wants to remind parents not to send children to school if they aren’t feeling well.

