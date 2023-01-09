Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Overnight, we’ll track our next cold front pushing through the area. Resulting in a few scattered showers, but these should be gone by tomorrow morning.

During that time, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the upper-40s to lower-50s for most. Throughout the day, I’ll track sunny to mostly sunny skies. These conditions should put our high temps in the mid to upper-60s around the area.

Throughout the first half of next week, I’ll look for mild temps staying in the 60s and low rain chances. Then, we’ll begin to see a few light rain chances Wednesday and Thursday. However, the big rain chance day will be Friday when our next stronger cold front pushes through.

This should bring widespread scattered showers to the area from late Thursday throughout Friday day and into that night. Right now, the severe chances with this system are relatively low. However, we could see a few thunderstorms roll in with these scattered showers.

So, be sure to stay updated on the latest forecasts each day. Then, we’ll have cooler weather next weekend with lows back down into the 30s and highs in the 50s.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.